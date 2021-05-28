Provention Bio (PRVB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Leerink Partners and Oppenheimer gave Provention Bio (NASDAQ: PRVB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Chardan Capital. Analyst Gbola Amusa maintained a Buy rating on Provention Bio today and set a price target of $22.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Amusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 48.5% success rate. Amusa covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.58, which is a 77.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 25, Leerink Partners also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $16.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $6.15. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 2.29M.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

