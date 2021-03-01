Provention Bio (PRVB) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Justin Kim assigned a Buy rating to Provention Bio (PRVB) yesterday and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 44.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Kim covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Provention Bio has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, which is a 137.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 25, Chardan Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $20.05 and a one-year low of $4.72. Currently, Provention Bio has an average volume of 904.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Provention Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D); PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease; PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease; PRV-300 for ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of T1D onset. The company was founded by Francisco Leon and Ashleigh Palmer on October 4, 2016 and is headquartered in Lebanon, NJ.

Read More on PRVB: