Proto Labs (PRLB) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst James Ricchiuti assigned a Hold rating to Proto Labs (PRLB) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $152.89, close to its 52-week high of $164.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.7% and a 67.7% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Teledyne Technologies, Benchmark Electronics, and Faro Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Proto Labs with a $165.00 average price target.

Proto Labs’ market cap is currently $3.98B and has a P/E ratio of 70.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.26.

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.