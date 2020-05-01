Proto Labs (PRLB) Receives a Hold from Needham

In a report released today, James Ricchiuti from Needham maintained a Hold rating on Proto Labs (PRLB). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $101.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Ricchiuti is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Ricchiuti covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Benchmark Electronics, Teledyne Technologies, and Faro Technologies.

Proto Labs has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $100.00, implying a -1.8% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $119.81 and a one-year low of $63.19. Currently, Proto Labs has an average volume of 327.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 24 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRLB in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Rainer Gawlick, a Director at PRLB bought 2,381 shares for a total of $72,811.

Proto Labs, Inc. engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.