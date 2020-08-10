Prothena (PRTA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.33.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $6.71. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 290.7K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.