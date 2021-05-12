Prothena (PRTA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson assigned a Buy rating to Prothena (PRTA) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 46.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.75.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $360K and GAAP net loss of $30.72 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $256K and had a GAAP net loss of $21.55 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 9 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRTA in relation to earlier this year.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.