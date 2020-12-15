Prothena (PRTA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA), with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 42.5% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.75, representing an 83.3% upside. In a report issued on December 7, H.C. Wainwright also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $157K and GAAP net loss of $30.58 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $205K and had a GAAP net loss of $19.45 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.