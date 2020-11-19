Prothena (PRTA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA) yesterday and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 40.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $22.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 265.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.