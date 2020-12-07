Prothena (PRTA) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA) and a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 53.5% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.50.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 280.1K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.