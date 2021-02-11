Prothena (PRTA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and H.C. Wainwright gave Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Prothena today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.70, close to its 52-week high of $15.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Frequency Therapeutics, and Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prothena with a $27.75 average price target, implying a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $15.85 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 311.7K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.