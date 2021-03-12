Prothena (PRTA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Jefferies and H.C. Wainwright gave Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Prothena today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 47.1% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.00, which is a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $27.20 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 431.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 8 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRTA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.