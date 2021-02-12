Prothena (PRTA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After BTIG and Oppenheimer gave Prothena (NASDAQ: PRTA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on Prothena today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.70, close to its 52-week high of $16.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.20, implying a 78.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $16.25 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 312.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.