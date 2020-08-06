Prothena (PRTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Howard Kim- August 5, 2020, 10:45 PM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -6.5% and a 40.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prothena is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.67.

Based on Prothena’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $141K and GAAP net loss of $23.57 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $186K and had a GAAP net loss of $20.87 million.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

