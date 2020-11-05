Prothena (PRTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.0% and a 38.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, implying a 63.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Cantor Fitzgerald also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $7.10. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 244.6K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.