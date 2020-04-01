Prothena (PRTA) Gets a Buy Rating from Nomura

In a report issued on March 30, Christopher Marai from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Prothena (PRTA), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Marai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.6% and a 43.8% success rate. Marai covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Prothena has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

The company has a one-year high of $17.63 and a one-year low of $6.72. Currently, Prothena has an average volume of 196.1K.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, which research, development and commercialization of therapies in the neuroscience and orphan categories. Its antibody-based product candidates target a potential indications including amyloidosis and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded in December 1969 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.