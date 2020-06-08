Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Saturday at $3.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 58.4% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Protalix Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $4.90 and a one-year low of $1.70. Currently, Protalix Biotherapeutics has an average volume of 211.1K.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on ProCellEx plant cell based expression system. It offers Taliglucerase alfa injections under the brand name Elelyso, an enzyme replacement therapy for Gaucher disease. The company’s drugs also include Oral Glucocerebrosidase for potential treatment of Gaucher disease; therapeutic proteins for Fabry disease, and immune diseases such as rheumatoid, psoriatic and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing, spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis; and protein for biodefense and other indications. Protalix Biotherapeutics was founded on November 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.