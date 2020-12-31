Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Protalix Biotherapeutics (PLX) today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 60.5% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Oncternal Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Protalix Biotherapeutics with a $11.00 average price target.

Protalix Biotherapeutics’ market cap is currently $117.3M and has a P/E ratio of -23.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.56.

Protalix Biotherapeutics, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on ProCellEx plant cell based expression system. It offers Taliglucerase alfa injections under the brand name Elelyso, an enzyme replacement therapy for Gaucher disease. The company’s drugs also include Oral Glucocerebrosidase for potential treatment of Gaucher disease; therapeutic proteins for Fabry disease, and immune diseases such as rheumatoid, psoriatic and juvenile idiopathic arthritis, ankylosing, spondylitis, and plaque psoriasis; and protein for biodefense and other indications. Protalix Biotherapeutics was founded on November 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Carmiel, Israel.