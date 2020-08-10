Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.96, close to its 52-week high of $19.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 51.4% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Protagonist Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.33.

The company has a one-year high of $19.67 and a one-year low of $4.47. Currently, Protagonist Therapeutics has an average volume of 559.3K.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates that address significant unmet medical needs. The firm’s initial lead product candidates, PTG-100 and PTG-200, are being developed for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, respectively. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.