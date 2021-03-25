Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) Initiated with a Buy at Leerink Partners

Howard Kim- March 25, 2021, 10:07 AM EDT

Protagonist Therapeutics (PTGX) received a Buy rating and a $41.00 price target from Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz on March 22. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 47.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Protagonist Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.33, a 38.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $36.00 price target.

Protagonist Therapeutics’ market cap is currently $1.36B and has a P/E ratio of -15.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.87.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of novel constrained peptide-based drug candidates that address significant unmet medical needs. The firm’s initial lead product candidates, PTG-100 and PTG-200, are being developed for moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease, respectively. The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

