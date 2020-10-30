Prosus (PROSF) Receives a Buy from J.P. Morgan

In a report released today, Marcus Diebel from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on Prosus (PROSF), with a price target of EUR116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $97.42, close to its 52-week high of $104.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Diebel is ranked #658 out of 6994 analysts.

Prosus has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.86, representing a 33.2% upside. In a report issued on October 21, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR112.00 price target.

Prosus NV is a consumer internet group operating across a variety of platforms and geographies. The group’s businesses primarily operate in China, India, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe, North America, Latin America, Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa. The group’s businesses and investments are organised around the following segments: Ecommerce, which comprises its interests in Classifieds, Payments and Fintech, Food Delivery, Etail, Travel and other Ecommerce, Social and Internet Platforms, which comprises its interests in Tencent and Mail.ru Group and Corporate which relates to group-level corporate services and treasury function.