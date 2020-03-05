Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Ken Zerbe maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB) today and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.12, close to its 52-week high of $75.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Zerbe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Zerbe covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Valley National Bancorp.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Prosperity Bancshares is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.14.

Prosperity Bancshares’ market cap is currently $6.45B and has a P/E ratio of 14.96. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.08.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 25 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PB in relation to earlier this year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.