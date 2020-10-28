Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Prosperity Bancshares (PB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 53.9% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosperity Bancshares with a $65.10 average price target.

Prosperity Bancshares’ market cap is currently $5.49B and has a P/E ratio of 11.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.02.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PB in relation to earlier this year.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It provides retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, credit card and others. The company offers its products to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers. Prosperity Bancshares was founded by Tracy T. Rudolph in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.