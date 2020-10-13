PROS Holdings (PRO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to PROS Holdings (PRO) today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.81 and a one-year low of $19.73. Currently, PROS Holdings has an average volume of 375K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.