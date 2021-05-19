PROS Holdings (PRO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to PROS Holdings (PRO) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 66.3% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, BigCommerce Holdings, and Cornerstone Ondemand.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.25, representing a 31.6% upside. In a report issued on May 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Based on PROS Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $61.38 million and GAAP net loss of $22.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.31 million and had a GAAP net loss of $22.74 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRO in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Mariette Woestemeyer, a Director at PRO bought 4,811 shares for a total of $213,464.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.