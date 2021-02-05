PROS Holdings (PRO) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to PROS Holdings (PRO) today and set a price target of $51.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 76.1% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as BigCommerce Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PROS Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00.

The company has a one-year high of $63.52 and a one-year low of $19.73. Currently, PROS Holdings has an average volume of 359K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRO in relation to earlier this year.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.