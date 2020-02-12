PROS Holdings (PRO) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and RBC Capital gave PROS Holdings (NYSE: PRO) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Merrill Lynch. Analyst John King reiterated a Buy rating on PROS Holdings today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $52.16.

According to TipRanks.com, King is ranked #4280 out of 5897 analysts.

PROS Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.50, representing a 44.0% upside. In a report issued on February 7, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

Based on PROS Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $17.3 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $12.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRO in relation to earlier this year.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.