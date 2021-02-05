PROS Holdings (PRO) Gets a Hold Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Stan Zlotsky maintained a Hold rating on PROS Holdings (PRO) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Zlotsky is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 75.9% success rate. Zlotsky covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and LiveRamp Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PROS Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a one-year high of $63.52 and a one-year low of $19.73. Currently, PROS Holdings has an average volume of 359K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 34 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRO in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Stefan Schulz, the EVP & CFO of PRO bought 65,973 shares for a total of $3,187,156.

PROS Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud software services. Its solutions include selling, pricing, and revenue management. The firm also offers professional services to implement its software solutions. The company was founded by Mariette M. Woestemeyer and Ronald F. Woestemeyer in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.