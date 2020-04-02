ProQR (PRQR) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein maintained a Buy rating on ProQR (PRQR) on March 31 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.14, close to its 52-week low of $4.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 36.9% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

ProQR has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, a 309.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Chardan Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $16.07 and a one-year low of $4.84. Currently, ProQR has an average volume of 226.6K.

ProQR Therapeutics NV operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of Ribonucleic Acid RNA based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its initial focus is on the development of a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Daniel de Boer, Gerard Platenburg, Henri Termeer and Dinko Valerio on February 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.