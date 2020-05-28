Propetro Holding (PUMP) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, John Daniel from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Daniel has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -20.8% and a 25.5% success rate. Daniel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Nextier Oilfield Solutions, Liberty Oilfield Services, and Ranger Energy Services.

Propetro Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.62.

The company has a one-year high of $21.83 and a one-year low of $1.36. Currently, Propetro Holding has an average volume of 2.87M.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers, and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consistsof production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The Surface Drilling segment offers cost-effective, pre-set surface air drilling services to target depths of approximately 4,000 feet in areas of fragile geology. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.