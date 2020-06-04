Propetro Holding (PUMP) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Kurt Hallead maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP) on June 1 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Hallead ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.3% and a 27.7% success rate. Hallead covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Independence Contract Drilling, Diamond Offshore Drilling, and Oceaneering International.

Propetro Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.01, a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Credit Suisse also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Propetro Holding’s market cap is currently $467.9M and has a P/E ratio of 3.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers, and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consistsof production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The Surface Drilling segment offers cost-effective, pre-set surface air drilling services to target depths of approximately 4,000 feet in areas of fragile geology. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.