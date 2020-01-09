Propetro Holding (PUMP) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After B.Riley FBR and Raymond James gave Propetro Holding (NYSE: PUMP) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Wells Fargo. Analyst Christopher Voie maintained a Buy rating on Propetro Holding today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.5% and a 33.3% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Helmerich & Payne, and Nabors Industries.

Propetro Holding has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.22, which is a 17.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Raymond James also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Propetro Holding’s market cap is currently $1.12B and has a P/E ratio of 5.75. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.19.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling.