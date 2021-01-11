Propetro Holding (PUMP) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst David Anderson maintained a Hold rating on Propetro Holding (PUMP) on January 8 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Anderson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Energy Services Reunited, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Propetro Holding is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.17, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 24, Piper Sandler also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $11.71 and a one-year low of $1.36. Currently, Propetro Holding has an average volume of 1.25M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company, which engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, Surface Drilling, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores. The Cementing segment provides isolation between fluid zones behind the casing to minimize potential damage to hydrocarbon bearing formations or the integrity of freshwater aquifers, and provides structural integrity for the casing by securing it to the earth. The Coil Tubing segment involves injecting coiled tubing into wells to perform various completion well intervention operations. The Flowback segment consistsof production testing, solids control, hydrostatic testing and torque services. The Surface Drilling segment offers cost-effective, pre-set surface air drilling services to target depths of approximately 4,000 feet in areas of fragile geology. The company was founded by Dale Redman and Jeffrey David Smith in 2005 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.