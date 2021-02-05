Proofpoint (PFPT) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Proofpoint (PFPT). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.19.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Proofpoint is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $146.89.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Proofpoint’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $267 million and GAAP net loss of $31.88 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $227 million and had a GAAP net loss of $44.34 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a cybersecurity company. It engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.