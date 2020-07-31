Proofpoint (PFPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver maintained a Buy rating on Proofpoint (PFPT) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $125.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Ruykhaver is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 69.9% success rate. Ruykhaver covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Forescout Technologies, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $144.91, a 16.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $146.00 price target.

Based on Proofpoint’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of $74.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $203 million and had a GAAP net loss of $28.28 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PFPT in relation to earlier this year.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a cybersecurity company. It engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.