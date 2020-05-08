Proofpoint (PFPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Nehal Chokshi reiterated a Buy rating on Proofpoint (PFPT) today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $132.40, close to its 52-week high of $133.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Chokshi is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 47.2% success rate. Chokshi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Palo Alto Networks, and Avid Technology.

Proofpoint has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $133.20, representing a 6.6% upside. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $141.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $133.59 and a one-year low of $83.81. Currently, Proofpoint has an average volume of 619.7K.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a cybersecurity company. It engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions. Its solutions also includes email protection, advanced threat protection, email authentication, data loss prevention, SaaS application protection, response orchestration and automation, digital risk, web browser isolation, email encryption, archiving, eDiscovery, supervision, secure communication, phishing simulation and security awareness computer-based training. The company was founded by Eric Hahn in May 2002 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

