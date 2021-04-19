Prologis (PLD) Receives a Buy from Raymond James

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.25, close to its 52-week high of $113.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.4% and a 68.2% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prologis with a $120.57 average price target, a 7.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $121.00 price target.

Prologis’ market cap is currently $83.27B and has a P/E ratio of 55.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.67.

Prologis, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the logistics real estate business. The company owns, operates and develops industrial real estate, with a focus on the consumption side of the global supply chain.