Prologis (PLD) Gets a Buy Rating from Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck maintained a Buy rating on Prologis (PLD) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.15, close to its 52-week high of $96.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Heck is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 76.5% success rate. Heck covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Cousins Properties, PS Business Parks, and Liberty Property.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Prologis with a $96.43 average price target, a 0.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 10, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Prologis’ market cap is currently $60.46B and has a P/E ratio of 38.85. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.69.

Prologis, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.