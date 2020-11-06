Progyny (PGNY) Receives a Buy from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Stephen Tanal maintained a Buy rating on Progyny (PGNY) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanal is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 59.6% success rate. Tanal covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Oak Street Health, and UnitedHealth.

Progyny has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Progyny’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $64.61 million and GAAP net loss of $1.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.17 million and had a net profit of $1.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PGNY in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Progyny, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the field of reproductive medicine, translating scientific discoveries related to early embryo development into clinical tools. Its services include egg freezing, IVF treatment, surrogacy, podcast, adoption, and Eeva Test. The company was founded on April 03, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.