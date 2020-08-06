Progyny (PGNY) Gets a Buy Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler analyst Sarah James maintained a Buy rating on Progyny (PGNY) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $27.28.

According to TipRanks.com, James is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 74.6% success rate. James covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molina Healthcare, Universal Health, and HCA Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Progyny with a $33.40 average price target, implying a 21.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.50 and a one-year low of $13.29. Currently, Progyny has an average volume of 901.1K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Progyny, Inc. is a medical device company, which engages in the field of reproductive medicine, translating scientific discoveries related to early embryo development into clinical tools. Its services include egg freezing, IVF treatment, surrogacy, podcast, adoption, and Eeva Test. The company was founded on April 03, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.