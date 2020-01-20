Progressive (PGR) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on January 17, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Progressive (PGR), with a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.33, representing an 8.3% upside. In a report issued on January 2, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $84.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.96 and a one-year low of $62.65. Currently, Progressive has an average volume of 3.52M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 104 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PGR in relation to earlier this year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, Property, and Other Indemnity.