Progenity (PROG) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Sung Ji Nam maintained a Buy rating on Progenity (PROG) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.26, close to its 52-week low of $2.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 63.3% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Fulgent Genetics, and Myriad Genetics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Progenity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.60, representing a 178.5% upside. In a report issued on May 3, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Progenity’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $14.28 million and GAAP net loss of $75.53 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.83 million and had a GAAP net loss of $17.15 million.

Progenity Inc is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing molecular testing products. The company is translating innovation into precision medicine through diagnostic and therapeutic development platforms based on genomics, proteomics, and microbiomics. The firm generates its revenue from molecular laboratory tests, principally from the sale of Innatal, Preparent, and pathology molecular testing.