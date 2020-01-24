Procter & Gamble (PG) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

In a report released yesterday, James Targett from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.99, close to its 52-week high of $127.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Targett is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 46.0% success rate. Targett covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Mondelez International, and Kraft Heinz.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $120.50 average price target, implying a -3.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $111.00 price target.

Procter & Gamble’s market cap is currently $311.7B and has a P/E ratio of 73.82. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.83.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 178 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Marc Pritchard, the Chief Brand Officer of PG sold 26,075 shares for a total of $3,258,332.

