Procter & Gamble (PG) Receives a Buy from Barclays

In a report issued on January 24, Lauren Lieberman from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Procter & Gamble (PG), with a price target of $141.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $125.14, close to its 52-week high of $127.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Lieberman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 53.6% success rate. Lieberman covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Flavors & Fragrances, Edgewell Personal Care, and Constellation Brands.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.86, implying a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $143.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.24 billion and net profit of $3.72 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.44 billion and had a net profit of $3.19 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 178 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2019, Marc Pritchard, the Chief Brand Officer of PG sold 26,075 shares for a total of $3,258,332.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.