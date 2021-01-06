Procter & Gamble (PG) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Nik Modi maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG) on January 4 and set a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.70, close to its 52-week high of $146.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 75.5% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Procter & Gamble with a $157.58 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Procter & Gamble’s market cap is currently $343.6B and has a P/E ratio of 26.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -20.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, David S. Taylor, the COB, Pres & CEO of PG sold 30,000 shares for a total of $4,327,800.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home Care segment consist of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.