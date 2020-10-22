Procter & Gamble (PG) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG), with a price target of $156.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $143.25, close to its 52-week high of $145.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 47.1% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and Kimberly Clark.

Procter & Gamble has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $149.85, which is a 5.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $128.00 price target.

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $17.7 billion and net profit of $2.8 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.8 billion and had a net profit of $3.59 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 144 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in August 2020, Kathleen Fish, the Chf Rsch, Dev & Innv Officer of PG sold 19,023 shares for a total of $2,621,179.

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home Care segment consist of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

