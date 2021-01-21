Procter & Gamble (PG) Gets a Hold Rating from Berenberg Bank

In a report released today, Fulvio Cazzol from Berenberg Bank maintained a Hold rating on Procter & Gamble (PG), with a price target of $161.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $131.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Cazzol is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 46.3% success rate. Cazzol covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Colgate-Palmolive, and Kimberly Clark.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Procter & Gamble is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $155.43, implying a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 19, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $149.00 price target.

Based on Procter & Gamble’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.32 billion and net profit of $4.28 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $17.8 billion and had a net profit of $3.59 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 140 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PG in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, David S. Taylor, the COB, Pres & CEO of PG sold 30,000 shares for a total of $4,327,800.

Procter & Gamble Co. engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances. The Health Care segment includes oral care products like toothbrushes, toothpaste, and personal health care such as gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, and vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Fabric and Home Care segment consist of fabric enhancers, laundry additives and detergents, and air, dish, and surface care. The Baby, Feminine and Family Care segment sells baby wipes, diapers, and pants, adult incontinence, feminine care, paper towels, tissues, and toilet paper. The company was founded by William Procter and James Gamble in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

