ProAssurance (PRA) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at KBW

KBW analyst Christopher Campbell upgraded ProAssurance (PRA) to Hold today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Campbell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.9% and a 71.0% success rate. Campbell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, Universal Insurance Holdings, and Heritage Insurance Holdings.

The the analyst consensus on ProAssurance is currently a Hold rating.

Based on ProAssurance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.19 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $24.45 million.

