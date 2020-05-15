Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Stifel Nicolaus and Wells Fargo gave Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ: PRNB) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Leerink Partners. Analyst Geoff Porges maintained a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma today and set a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Porges is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 47.5% success rate. Porges covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, and Acceleron Pharma.

Principia Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $76.75, implying a 19.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Principia Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $32.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.16 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.69 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Principia Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in design and development oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. It operates through Tailored Covalency platform, which enables to purpose-design and develop small molecule inhibitors of enzymes and receptor ligands with potencies and selectivities that rival those of injectable biologics, yet maintain the convenience of a pill. Its product pipeline include PRN1008, PRN2246, PRN1371, and immunoproteasome inhibitor. The company was founded by Jack Taunton and Richard A. Miller on October 28, 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.