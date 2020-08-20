Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Gets a Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

In a report issued on August 17, Derek Archila from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Principia Biopharma (PRNB). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $99.70, close to its 52-week high of $100.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.5% and a 44.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Principia Biopharma with a $107.57 average price target, implying a 7.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 7, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $108.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Principia Biopharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $32.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $30 million and had a net profit of $7.12 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Principia Biopharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in design and development oral therapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs in immunology and oncology. It operates through Tailored Covalency platform, which enables to purpose-design and develop small molecule inhibitors of enzymes and receptor ligands with potencies and selectivities that rival those of injectable biologics, yet maintain the convenience of a pill. Its product pipeline include PRN1008, PRN2246, PRN1371, and immunoproteasome inhibitor. The company was founded by Jack Taunton and Richard A. Miller on October 28, 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More on PRNB: