Primoris Services (PRIM) Receives a Buy from KeyBanc

In a report released today, Tahira Afzal from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Primoris Services (PRIM), with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.35.

Afzal has an average return of 12.3% when recommending Primoris Services.

According to TipRanks.com, Afzal is ranked #1268 out of 6169 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Primoris Services.

Primoris Services’ market cap is currently $649.7M and has a P/E ratio of 8.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.90.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PRIM in relation to earlier this year.

Primoris Services Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries. The Pipeline segment includes pipeline construction and maintenance, facility work, compressor stations, pump stations, metering facilities, and other pipeline related services for petroleum and petrochemical industries. The Utilities segment involves in the utility line installation and maintenance, gas and electric distribution, streetlight construction, substation work, and fiber optic cable installation. The Transmission segment specializes in electric and gas transmission and distribution, including comprehensive engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair, and restoration of utility infrastructure. The Civil segment consists of highway and bridge construction, airport runway and taxiway construction, demolition, heavy earthwork, soil stabilization, mass excavation, and drainage projects. The company was founded by Brian Patt in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.